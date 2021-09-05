(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices by more than expected for buyers in Asia, its biggest market, for October after OPEC+ agreed to raise production.

Saudi Aramco is lowering pricing for Arab Light crude by $1.30 a barrel to a premium of $1.70 more than the regional benchmark, according to pricing statements seen by Bloomberg. The state producer had been expected to reduce the price of the grade by around 60 cents a barrel, according to a survey of six traders and refiners in Asia last week.

OPEC+ producers this month decided to continue rolling back supply cuts implemented last year to support prices as the coronavirus slashed demand. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, OPEC+ has moved cautiously to get oil back onto the market amid continued flare ups of the virus that are slowing economic recovery.

