(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia kept up the pressure on OPEC+ nations that have been exceeding their oil-output targets, hours before a meeting to discuss their agreement.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz called Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to emphasize the importance of complying with production targets and compensating for past shortcomings, state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.

Nigeria, Iraq and several other nations have consistently fallen short of their pledges to cut production as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies seek to offset the sharp drop in oil demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their level of compliance will be one of the main subjects of discussion at a video conference later on Wednesday of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which is chaired by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The coalition of producers is restoring some of the vast quantities of crude halted during the depths of the Covid-19 crisis. So far the supply boost hasn’t derailed oil’s fragile recovery, which has seen prices climb to a five-month high.

But continuation of that trend will depend on maintaining discipline and ensuring that Nigeria, Iraq and other nations fulfill their promises to compensate for cheating on their quotas in earlier months.

