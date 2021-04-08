(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia announced a major development plan for solar energy as it looks to slash emissions and cut how much oil it burns for power.

The oil-rich state has signed seven agreements to produce electricity from solar power in various parts of the country, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said at a conference in Sakaka Thursday. These projects will boast 3,670 megawatts of capacity, dwarfing the less than 1,000 megawatts of all renewable power currently installed.

One of these plants, which has been developed by the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the country’s largest when it starts operating -- producing 1,500 megawatts of clean power.

These energy projects have been signed with five consortium, comprising Acwa Power which is co-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, and 12 Saudi and international companies.

The switch to solar aims to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by more than 7 million tons. Some of these projects have set a new world record for the lowest cost of solar-produced electricity -- costing 1.04 US cents per kWh, according to a statement on the projects.

These solar plants will “contribute to the optimization of the energy mix and the transformation of the kingdom from the use of liquid fuel to gas and renewables,” said in a statement.

“In some years we we will see 5 and 7 gigawatts of solar renewable projects every year,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview. Awarding that amount of projects every year will be enough for the kingdom to meet its goal of having half of its power production from renewables by 2030, he said.

