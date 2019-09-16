(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Saudi Arabia said preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack on one of its key oil installations, but stopped short of directly blaming Iran. Ziad Daoud notes that while there’s plenty of oil in reserve, higher geopolitical risk premia will prove longer-lasting

Surging oil will probably reinforce the Fed’s resolve to cut interest rates this week as insurance against rising global risks. Scott Johnson looks at who has the most to lose from a spike in oil prices

American and Chinese senior trade negotiators are expected to resume negotiations in the next week and a half, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue said

Shawn Donnan looks at what happens when “free trade” is an opposition political position in the latest Terms of Trade

Just as Japan braces itself for a hike in the sales tax to 10% on Oct. 1, one of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s would-be rivals is calling for it to be abolished altogether. Meanwhile, the central bank will likely leave monetary policy unchanged this week

Global trade in services slowed during the first quarter of 2019, according to a new WTO report

Argentina’s central bank will discuss possible adjustments to rules around capital controls to avoid affecting company bond payments

A little-known law professor and a controversial TV personality looked set to compete in a run-off to become Tunisia’s next president -- a resounding rejection of the status quo

If you’ve ever latched on to a narrative and run with it, you’re not alone. A Carlyle Group study spotted a sharp rise in the use of the term “late-cycle.” Indeed, U.S. business may have been talking itself into a slowdown

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.