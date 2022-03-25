(Bloomberg) -- The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted nine bomb-laden drones targeting energy and civilian sites on Friday, the kingdom’s Saudi Press Agency said.

The drones were heading toward targets in southern, central and eastern regions, it reported without giving details.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, has suffered regular drone and missile attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthis on its territory over the past two years.

This week it called on the international community to do more to counter the strikes and warned that they could disrupt global energy supplies.

The coalition began a military campaign in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after they took over the capital and dislodged the internationally recognized government. The war has devolved into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

