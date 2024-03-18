Saudis Tee Up Merrill as First Foreign Market Maker on Aramco

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange approved Merrill Lynch KSA to conduct market-making activities on oil giant Aramco’s shares, making it the first international bank to engage in such operations in the kingdom.

The exchange approved the request from the bank, effective March 19, according to a statement. Market makers help provide liquidity for listed equities.

The decision comes as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with a secondary share sale for the world’s biggest oil producer. The Saudis plan to hire JPMorgan Chase & Co. as one of the main underwriters to the Aramco offering, with Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley also contending for lead roles on the deal, Bloomberg News reported.

The offering could raise as much as $20 billion, becoming one of the largest deals of its kind in recent years.

Local investment banks Riyad Capital and SNB Capital have previously received approvals from the Saudi regulator to conduct market-making activities on Aramco shares.

