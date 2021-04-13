(Bloomberg) --

Despite having some of the best solar potential in the world, Saudi Arabia produces a tiny fraction of its electricity from the sun. The world’s biggest oil exporter is now trying to change that and last week awarded contracts to build 2,970 megawatts of solar plants --- almost as much as Greece’s capacity -- as part of a plan to generate half its power from renewables by 2030 and cut emissions by millions of tons. “We were latecomers to the game,” Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview on April 8.

