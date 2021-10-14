(Bloomberg) -- Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for their perceived focus on space rather than the climate.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” the Duke of Cambridge said in an interview with the BBC.

William, who is second in line for the U.K. throne after his father Prince Charles, made the comments ahead of an award ceremony on Sunday for the Earthshot Prize, which the prince started last year. The award will give five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.37 million) each year for leading solutions to the world’s environmental problems.

The future king, and father to three children, also warned of a rise in “climate anxiety” among young people. A global study found that almost half of young people surveyed said anxiety and distress over the climate crisis was affecting their daily life.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos flew aboard Blue Origin LLC’s first crewed flight in July and sent Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, on its second this week. Meanwhile, Musk’s Space X is developing a rocket designed to reach the moon and Mars, as well as expanding a satellite network called Starlink that provides Internet service around the world.

