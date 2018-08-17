(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My end-of-week morning train reads:

Why Can’t Europe Do Tech? This is the best moment in decades for the continent to battle its way back to relevance. Its startups need to act like it. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

The unreality of luck: Optimists believe in good luck, pessimists in bad. But if it’s all a matter of perspective, does luck even exist? (Aeon)

The Half-Life of Investment Strategies (A Wealth of Common Sense)

Feels Like 1997 (Global Macro Monitor)

Companies Shouldn’t Be Accountable Only to Shareholders (Wall Street Journal); see also Elizabeth Warren has a plan to save capitalism (Vox)

How America Convinced the World to Demonize Drugs (Vice)

Bribes, Backdoor Deals and Pay to Play: How Bad Rosé Took Over (Bon Appetit)

Said something you’d like to forget? CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski won’t let it go. (Washington Post)

These MoviePass Superfans Found Each Other. But What’s Next? (New York Times)

Aretha Franklin: A Legacy in Music (the New Yorker); see also Aretha Franklin Was More Than Just a Great Voice (BuzzFeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Sylla, professor emeritus of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the author of several books, including “A History of Interest Rates” and, most recently, “Alexander Hamilton: The Illustrated Biography.”

Job Gains by Race

Source: Bloomberg Opinion

