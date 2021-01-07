1h ago
Saving Lives Also Saved Jobs in Emerging Markets
(Bloomberg) -- There isn’t a trade-off between saving lives from Covid-19 and protecting the economy, emerging markets data analyzed by Bloomberg Economics suggest. Economies that managed to keep the virus in check, mainly in Asia, have succeeded in restoring mobility close to pre-pandemic levels. But those struggling with the outbreak, including laggards in Latin America and Eastern Europe, are also suffering economically.
