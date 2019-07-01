20m ago
Savior-Villain Fed, Global Factory Slump, Trade Truce: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Happy Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:
- The Federal Reserve, believed to have killed some past economic expansions, is being relied upon to save the record-long current one
- Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said many U.S. central bankers see a stronger case for easier monetary policy relative to just two months ago
- Markets celebrated a weekend thawing of Trump-Xi relations, but that hasn’t won over economists, and probably won’t reverse bets on a Fed interest-rate cut
- Morgan Stanley even lowered its growth forecast for the global economy, and global manufacturing took yet another knock
- The European Central Bank could be headed for its first-ever female president as European Union leaders haggle over top policy positions
- Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn doubled down on his push for the ECB to review its monetary-policy strategy
- Bloomberg Economics expects the ECB to ease monetary policy again
- But Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves is likely to ignore the growing momentum for easing emanating from Frankfurt and Washington, for now
- Russians are doing with less as the government squirrels away $100 billion in a rainy-day fund
