The Federal Reserve, believed to have killed some past economic expansions, is being relied upon to save the record-long current one Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said many U.S. central bankers see a stronger case for easier monetary policy relative to just two months ago

Markets celebrated a weekend thawing of Trump-Xi relations, but that hasn’t won over economists, and probably won’t reverse bets on a Fed interest-rate cut Morgan Stanley even lowered its growth forecast for the global economy, and global manufacturing took yet another knock

The European Central Bank could be headed for its first-ever female president as European Union leaders haggle over top policy positions Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn doubled down on his push for the ECB to review its monetary-policy strategy Bloomberg Economics expects the ECB to ease monetary policy again

But Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves is likely to ignore the growing momentum for easing emanating from Frankfurt and Washington, for now

Russians are doing with less as the government squirrels away $100 billion in a rainy-day fund

