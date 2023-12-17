(Bloomberg) -- SaxaVord has been granted a spaceport license by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, paving the way for rocket launches from the UK from 2024.

SaxaVord’s facility on the northern coast of Scotland’s Shetland Islands will be the first fully licensed vertical spaceport in Western Europe, the government agency said Sunday in a statement on its website.

In October, the UK awarded £3.5 million ($4.4 million) to a unit of Germany’s Rocket Factory Augsburg AG to support a rocket launch from SaxaVord’s Shetland Islands-based spaceport.

The UK Space Agency is also teaming up with human space-travel company Axiom to fly astronauts to the International Space Station for scientific research as part of Britain’s push to play a larger role in space exploration.

