(Bloomberg) -- Saxo Bank A/S Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen, who has become famous for his annual series of Outrageous Predictions, is leaving the Danish financial institution after more than two decades.

Jakobsen, 59, who joined Saxo in 2000, didn’t say what he would do next, in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure on Thursday.

Saxo’s predictions, which are “unlikely but under-appreciated events” that would send shockwaves across the markets, have become an annual tradition in the financial industry. On the list for 2024, published in December, Jakobsen had oil surging to $150 a barrel, tax-free US treasuries and a presidential win for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jakobsen “has been a big part of the journey that has seen Saxo grow from a smaller broker to a global leader within our industry,” Saxo chief executive officer and co-founder, Kim Fournais, said in an emailed statement on the economist’s departure.

The Copenhagen-based investment platform is now handling more than $110 billion in client assets and the Danish financial regulator last year added it to its list of systematically important financial institutions for the first time.

“What’s next? Well, maybe I should consider writing that book about the market and life,” Jakobsen wrote in a LinkedIn post. “The title Surrounded by Idiots is appealing, but it seems someone has already stolen that.”

