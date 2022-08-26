SBA Pioneer as First Black Woman in Job Set to Exit Biden Team

(Bloomberg) -- Natalie Madeira Cofield, assistant administrator at the US Small Business Administration and one of the highest-ranking Black women in President Joe Biden’s administration, is leaving her role on Friday to return to the private sector.

Madeira Cofield helped design SBA’s $100 million Community Navigator Pilot Program, designed to help underrepresented groups access government resources, like financial assistance, contract procurement and marketing, that are critical for small businesses, but that minorities have long faced barriers in receiving. The program is part of an initiative in the American Rescue Plan that Biden signed in March 2021.

She was the first Black woman to head the Office of Women’s Business Ownership at the SBA and was also co-chair of the agency’s equity initiative alongside SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Her departure coincides with Women’s Equality Day.

The economic and political power of Black women has come into the fore in recent years. Black women are credited with helping Biden reach the White House in 2020 and in delivering Georgia’s two US Senate seats to Democrats.

Upon taking office in January 2021, Biden signed a set of executive orders aimed at improving racial equity in the US.

Ron Busby, chief executive officer of the US Black Chambers Inc., said Madeira Cofield was instrumental in those efforts by helping Black business owners get access to the Paycheck Protection Program.

“It was critical for us to work with the administration to change the policies,” Busby said. “Natalie was very involved in that.”

In a phone interview, Madeira Cofield said that she will soon be launching new entrepreneurial projects and adding “to the number of Black women starting a business.”

SBA expanded the national footprint of Women’s Business Centers to every state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico during Madeira Cofield’s tenure, it said in a statement. Last October, the SBA announced a new Women’s Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operated by the US Black Chambers.

Biden traveled to Tulsa in June 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of a White mob’s destruction of the city’s once-thriving Black business district, where he addressed the nation’s racial wealth gap.

“Her tireless efforts during her tenure have allowed the Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the U.S. Small Business Administration to make remarkable strides in uplifting women leaders,” Tene Dolphin, executive director of the National Women’s Business Council said in a statement.

Madeira Cofield also advised on the SBA’s deployment of some $1.2 trillion in funding for businesses recovering from the pandemic, SBA said.

