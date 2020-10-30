(Bloomberg) -- The Small Business Administration’s handling of a pandemic bailout program beset by evidence of fraud is drawing fresh scrutiny from the House lawmaker who leads the panel overseeing the agency.

“As Small Business Oversight Chair, I’m demanding answers from SBA on how they plan to recover this taxpayer money,” California Democrat Judy Chu wrote Friday on Twitter, linking to a Bloomberg News article this week describing how the agency’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program distributed billions of dollars based on suspicious applications. The agency’s inspector general “warned us this was happening at an Oversight hearing this month, but the scope of EIDL fraud is massive,” Chu said.

The agency’s inspector general, Hannibal “Mike” Ware, issued a report this week describing signs the program was abused, noting $450 million in doubtful payments already were seized by law enforcement. A separate report by Bloomberg described how the agency rushed out grants of as much as $10,000 to applicants who weren’t eligible for the money, sometimes ignoring concerns raised by loan officers, while strategies for deceptively tapping the program went viral on social media.

The disaster-aid program offers loans to small businesses of as much as $150,000 and has distributed $192 billion to date. A different pot of money -- $20 billion in grants that didn’t need to be repaid -- ran out of funds in July as scammers took advantage of easy money.

SBA administrator Jovita Carranza has repeatedly defended the agency’s handling of the program, pointing to its “robust” internal controls and the unprecedented scale and speed at which it was rolled out. But the agency’s inspector general has disagreed.

“Even though we have repeatedly tried to sound the alarm with SBA, it is concerning that SBA’s response to this report does not acknowledge the extent of ongoing fraud or a willingness to undertake all necessary steps to identify and strengthen the existing ineffective controls,” Ware wrote in his report.

