(Bloomberg) -- A decision by struggling Swedish landlord SBB to pause interest payments on its hybrid bonds will save the company about 496 million kronor ($49.2 million) a year, according to analysts at Arctic Securities.

On Friday, Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is officially known — said it was deferring the coupons it owed to hybrid-bond investors in an effort “to strengthen liquidity.” The move to preserve cash affects all of its hybrid bonds denominated in kronor and euros, totaling about €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

The decision to pause the bond commitments had been widely expected following comments by Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes in the third-quarter report in November. “SBB will maintain a cautious stance on share dividends and coupon payments on hybrid bonds until the financial position has improved,” he said at the time.

SBB continues to wrestle with a funding crunch that has made it the poster child of Sweden’s property crisis. The company must refinance or repay about $867 million of bonds this year and next but at current distressed yields that financing route is largely out of reach. To help address that, Synnes is planning to break the group into three units including a potential public listing of its residential portfolio.

The company’s plight has attracted the interest of short sellers such as Viceroy Research, which last week took to social media to remind the market of its bearish stance on the Stockholm-based landlord.

SBB’s shares were down 1.1% as of 9:57 a.m. Stockholm time on Tuesday. Its 2.624% hybrid bonds were little changed at a price of 15.36 euro cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

