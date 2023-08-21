(Bloomberg) -- SBB, the landlord at the center of Sweden’s property crisis, suffered yet another setback after its chief financial officer for the past seven years announced she would be leaving.

Eva-Lotta Stridh, who is also the deputy chief executive officer of Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is formally known — will remain in her post during the three-month notice period and the process to hire a new CFO has already started, according to a statement after market close on Friday.

“As we start the recruitment of a new CFO, we are looking for experience to support the company through this transformative phase,” said SBB CEO Leiv Synnes in emailed comments.

SBB’s shares fell as much as 6% when trading started in the Swedish capital on Monday. The company’s has shed more than 90% of its market value since hitting a high toward the end of 2021.

“The CEO wants to put his own team in place and this change was relatively expected in my view,” said Michael Johansson, a real estate analyst at Arctic Securities, in an interview.

Still, the departure adds yet another layer of uncertainty onto Stockholm-based SBB, which is racing to plug a self-identified cash shortfall of 8.1 billion Swedish kronor ($737 million) over the next 12 months. The company has suffered a spate of rating downgrades since losing its investment grade status in early May and its founder was ousted as CEO in June.

Since then SBB has put itself up for sale and continues to seek ways to lighten a balance sheet burdened by $8 billion in debt amid falling property valuations and a dearth of buyers in the transaction market.

Last week saw the landlord receive 2.4 billion kronor in cash after completing an agreement for its SBB Residential Property unit to issue preference shares to a fund managed by Morgan Stanley. It is also considering carving out its entire residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion kronor for an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

