(Bloomberg) -- The investment vehicle owned by Ilija Batljan, the founder of troubled landlord SBB, was downgraded deeper into junk territory by Scope Ratings.

Ilija Batljan Invest AB was cut six notches to CCC from BB+, according to a statement. It’s the latest blow for the property mogul, who was ousted in June as chief executive of Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is formally known.

The downgrade is driven by the firm’s “rapidly deteriorating liquidity to inadequate and with it a heightened default risk, in addition to deteriorated governance,” Scope said, adding that the negative outlook on the new rating reflects “limited transparency and heightened downside risk in regard to leverage and liquidity.”

IB Invest saw its net loss triple in the second quarter, weighed down by a 70% slide in SBB’s share price. Recent transactions, including a sale of its stake in Logistea AB, has further reduced the market value of its portfolio and increased the loan-to-value ratio to 91%, up from 50% in May 2023, Scope said.

The firm has stopped paying coupons on its Swedish kronor hybrid notes as it was dependent on the now paused dividend from SBB to service its debt.

IB Invest’s two outstanding notes in Swedish kronor are currently trading at distressed levels with investors expecting little prospects of recovery.

