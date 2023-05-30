SBB Is Second Most Bought Stock by Swedish Retail Savers in May

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled commercial landlord Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB was the second most bought stock by Swedish retail investors this month, one of the country’s biggest online savings platforms said.

Topping the list was struggling gaming firm Embracer Group AB while debt collector Intrum AB came in at third place, according to data compiled by Avanza Bank AB.

“The retail savers are engaging in deep-sea fishing during May,” Avanza savings economist Nicklas Andersson said in a statement. “The trio have not only seen headwinds during the month but have been caught in a tornado.”

For SBB, which on Monday announced a strategic review that may lead to a breakup of the company, “savers who continue to buy seem to be speculating whether the worst is over,” Andersson said.

