(Bloomberg) -- Sberbank is benefiting from high interest rates and a mortgage boom that’s helped push the market capitalization of Russia’s largest lender back above $100 billion.

The state-owned bank’s shares have gained 27% in Moscow this year, outpacing Russia’s MOEX Index, which is at a record even after years of international sanctions and the harshest political crackdown in years. In dollar terms, Sberbank’s shares are trading at a level last seen in April 2018.

The Bank of Russia has raised rates 250 basis points so far this year and says more hikes are possible. Sberbank is benefiting from that, along with a surge in demand for mortgages supported by government subsidies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

