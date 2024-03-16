(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried came up with a lot of ideas to rehabilitate his image and launch a new crypto exchange after FTX went into bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried thought he might “Go on Tucker Carlson, come out as a republican;” “Come out against the woke agenda;” tell people the team running his bankrupt former company “has no idea how to run FTX;” tell people he’s “really glad” the bankruptcy team stepped in and “they’re great.”

In a Google document, which prosecutors attached to a court filing seeking to put Bankman-Fried behind bars for as long as 50 years, the fallen crypto king considered having author Michael Lewis interview him on TV, asking people what to do in a Twitter poll and leaking a document to the press.

Idea #15: “Radical honesty on Twitter – just explain exactly what happened, in detail.”

Prosecutors said the Google document helps show that Bankman-Fried is “motivated to launch his redemption narrative” and possibly defraud investors in the future.

Applying the maxim that there are no bad ideas in a brainstorm, Bankman-Fried headlined the document: “Note: these are all random probably bad ideas that aren’t vetted; CONFIDENTIAL.”

A jury in Manhattan convicted Bankman-Fried in November of seven charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he directed the transfer of FTX customer money into Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, for risky investments, political donations and expensive real estate before both companies collapsed into bankruptcy in 2022. Before then, FTX was valued at $32 billion.

Prosecutors claim Bankman-Fried directed more than $100 million in illegal political donations to politicians and political action groups representing both Democrats and Republicans, using customer funds. While Bankman-Fried gave mostly to Democratic causes and candidates, he illegally passed donations to Republicans through other executives.

