Global banking and asset-management firm SC Lowy Financial HK Ltd. plans to open an office in Dubai, targeting opportunities in the Middle East’s private-credit markets as precedents for insolvency cases improve.

The location should open in the first quarter of 2023 and SC Lowy -- which focuses on high-yield, distressed and structured debt -- is seeking to hire two or three people, said Berkay Oncel, head of investments for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“We are bullish for the region and we think there next several years will result in an increased sophistication in private-debt markets in the region, both in distressed investments and direct lending opportunities,” Oncel told Bloomberg News.

SC Lowy has been involved in some of Asia’s highest-profile distressed trades in recent years, including former real estate giant China Evergrande Group. The asset firm reduced exposure to that country’s swirling property crisis earlier this year as restructurings of failed builders continue to drag on.

Record defaults and slumping home sales in China have left investors looking for opportunities in other parts of the stressed-debt market.

SC Lowy expects industrial players in the Middle East to be outperformers due to lower energy costs and proximity to both Asian and European markets, according to Oncel.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen a decided improvement in legislation and the application of the law in insolvency cases in the region,” he said, citing key cases such as the settlement late last year of one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest corporate defaults.

As for Turkey, Oncel said it “remains an attractive investment opportunity where difficult macro conditions and a lack of credit availability are counteracted by an educated population and well-established real economy.”

SC Lowy recently raised $450 million to target special situations including private lending and nonperforming loans in parts of Asia, according to a statement from adviser Hogan Lovells.

