(Bloomberg) -- National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is set to hire Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the chief executive of its smaller rival BSE Ltd., as its top official while it beefs up efforts to overcome a spate of past scandals.

India’s capital markets regulator has approved Chauhan’s name for the position of managing director and chief executive, according to a statement issued by NSE today. The appointment is subject to his accepting the offer and fulfillment of certain conditions.

Chauhan was slated to complete his term as BSE’s top executive later this year. During his 10-year stint as the bourse’s top executive, the BSE went public, listing its shares on rival NSE as prescribed by Indian rules.

An alumnus of India’s premium institute IIT Bombay, Chauhan was a part of a team that founded NSE in the early 1990s. He also worked as the chief information officer with Reliance Industries Ltd. before joining BSE, Asia’s oldest bourse, in 2009, according to the bourse’s website.

His appointment at NSE, the world’s biggest derivative exchange by volume, follows the exit of Vikram Limaye, who didn’t seek another term. The exchange is looking to overcome scandals and regulatory scrutiny that involved governance lapses as well as a case related to giving some brokers preferential access to its feed.

Chitra Ramkrishna, who held the top position at NSE before Limaye, is in jail as part of an investigation related to alleged crimes ranging from evading taxes to leaking confidential information to an unnamed spiritual guru.

In June, Indian regulators imposed a fine on NSE in a matter related to the alleged preferential access. The federal police have also arrested Sanjay Gupta, the founder of the brokerage firm OPG Securities Pvt., which is one of the accused parties in the case.

The “key challenge before Chauhan will be listing of the exchange’s shares,” Deven Choksey, the CEO of KRChoksey Investment Managers Pvt., said, referring to the bourse’s earlier efforts to go public. The exchange has a major advantage in terms of derivative volumes but it needs to make efforts to match that with cash trading, he added.

READ: Trading ‘Queen’ and Mystery Guru Engulf India Bourse in Scandal

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.