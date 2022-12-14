(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is seeing a bright spot in its business amid a year beset by a stock manipulation scandal.

The brokerage arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. led one of Japan’s largest initial public offerings this year, putting its parent on course to reclaim the crown as top arranger of Japanese stock deals this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui has pulled ahead of Nomura Holdings Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. to lead the league table for underwriting for equity and equity-linked securities so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The securities arm of Japan’s second largest banking group helmed the first-time share sale of Daiei Kankyo Co., a waste recycling and treatment services provider.

SMBC Nikko is trying to regain its footing after posting its biggest quarterly loss on record this year, hit by charges of market rigging that the company has admitted to. Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo is foregoing compensation for several months while Jun Ohta, head of parent Sumitomo Mitsui, is taking a pay cut to shoulder responsibility for the debacle.

In a welcome sign for brokerages in Japan, corporate clients are resuming stock offerings after sitting on the sidelines earlier this year. Seventeen firms have listed on local exchanges since October, tapping into a typically strong December for fundraising before the Japan fiscal year wraps up in March.

Still, the overall landscape this year mirrors a dismal global dealmaking environment, with total equity issuance in Japan slumping 79% to 1.1 trillion yen ($8.1 billion).

Sumitomo Mitsui last displaced Nomura as Japan’s top equity underwriter in 2020, and fell to fourth position last year, according to the Bloomberg data. An SMBC Nikko representative didn’t immediately comment on its league table position.

