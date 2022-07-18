(Bloomberg) -- SAS AB reached a deal with pilots to end a 15-day strike, allowing the airline to gradually resume normal operations at one of the busiest times of year for travel.

The 5 1/2 year agreement will also allow SAS to move ahead with financing talks after it filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in July, the carrier said in a statement. It expects to finalize the funding process within a few weeks.

“We now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended,” SAS Chief Executive Officer Anko van der Werff said. “Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers on their much longed-for summer holidays.”

Van der Werff last week described the walkout as “devastating.” The airline estimates that the strike cost it up to SEK130 million ($12.5 million) a day in lost revenue and costs and more than SEK1.5 billion in total. About 3,700 flights were canceled, affecting some 380,000 passengers.

SAS said the agreement with unions includes costs savings related to pilots’ terms and conditions as the carrier looks to cut annual costs by SEK7.5 billion. Pilots have agreed to withdraw litigation against the airline, according to the statement.

The carrier said it would rehire 450 pilots as it ramps up operations. The agreements are subject to approval by union members as well as a US federal court because SAS is undergoing financial restructuring.

Airlines globally have struggled with labor issues as a faster-than-expected recovery in travel has exposed staff shortages after many workers were laid off during the pandemic. That’s given disgruntled staff more power to make demands, just as the peak summer vacation period arrives.

SAS is in negotiations with investors over bridge financing of up to $700 million as well as a $3 billion restructuring of its balance sheet involving new equity and the conversion of existing debt into shares.

Some traffic disruption will continue in the coming days as normal traffic is resumed, SAS said.

