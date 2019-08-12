Scaramucci Says GOP May Need to Replace Trump at Top of Ticket

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci, who only lasted as Donald Trump’s communications director for 11 days, suggested the Republican Party consider a different 2020 nominee because of the president’s actions.

“I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this,” the financier told CNN on Monday after an acrimonious Twitter spat with Trump over the weekend.

“The racially charged comments, the divisive tweeting,” Scaramucci added, “is not helping the country.”

Scaramucci said that he’s now “neutral” on Trump.

“Loyalty is not blind obedience unless you’re supporting a demagogue,” he said.

The Skybridge Capital LLC, co-founder told Axios on Sunday that he might support a challenge to Trump, who he compared to a melting down nuclear reactor. Scaramucci has been a major donor to Republican candidates, including Trump in 2016. But he predicted that others would join him in considering an alternative if the president "doesn’t reform his behavior."

Over the weekend, Trump attacked his former communications director following Scaramucci’s criticism of Trump’s comments about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump,”’ Trump tweeted. “Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me.”

