(Bloomberg) -- Financier Anthony Scaramucci says he’ll back the president’s re-election in 2020 -- despite tweeting earlier Thursday in support of Democrat Pete Buttigieg and saying some administration policies are bad for business.

Scaramucci tweeted that Buttigieg, who would be the first openly gay presidential nominee, “has already won for what he’s done for young #LGBTQ people across America.” Buttigieg and his husband, Chase Buttigieg, are featured on this week’s cover of Time magazine.

There has been some concern in the White House that Scaramucci would revolt and endorse a Democrat in 2020, according to one person familiar with the matter. But the Skybridge Capital founder said in an interview following his tweet that he’ll back Trump even though “some of the policies from the administration are bad for business -- anti-gay, child separation policy, the attack on the free press.”

Scaramucci said in a January interview that his investment firm made money during 2018, one of the worst years ever for hedge funds. Skybridge returned 3.6 percent and 4.5 percent after fees in its two funds, he said.

He said his Buttigieg tweet is a reflection of his long-time belief that it’s good for the country for openly gay people to run for public office.

“I am a gay marriage supporter, and believe in equal rights for the gay community,” he said. “For the few that don’t like that, they can scram.”

Several current and former Trump officials will participate in Scaramucci’s Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas later this month. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is one of the featured speakers, and other participants include former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and conservative economic pundit Stephen Moore, who withdrew Thursday from consideration for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Scaramucci served 11 tumultuous days as Trump’s White House communications director in the summer of 2017 before he was fired by Kelly.

