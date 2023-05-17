Scaramucci Says SkyBridge Had the ‘Best 4 1/2 Months Since 2012’

(Bloomberg) -- SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said his hedge fund investment firm’s performance this year is the best it has been in more than a decade.

The firm had “the best 4 1/2 months” since 2012, Scaramucci said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the SALT iConnections New York conference.

SkyBridge’s reputation took a hit after it sold a stake to FTX Ventures in September, just months before the crypto firm filed for bankruptcy and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested. The hedge fund has sharply curtailed redemptions in recent months. Even though some investors are asking for their money back, Scaramucci said the firm is off to a “great start” in 2023.

“We’re ahead of our benchmarks, and I think the people who are staying with us are being rewarded,” Scaramucci said, without going into specifics about the fund’s performance.

The firm’s main fund gained 10% in the first quarter.

SkyBridge investors asked to redeem shares worth about $848 million for the most recent redemption period, according to a filing. That’s about 70% of the fund’s total assets.

Investors got back just $63.6 million of the money they tried to redeem. The firm managed about $2 billion, including $1.1 billion in its flagship fund, as of Dec. 31.

Read More: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital Was Spiraling, and Then Came FTX

When asked about redemptions, Scaramucci said SkyBridge customers signed up with an understanding that the state of markets could affect the firm’s decisions on tender offers.

“So you have seen cut-backs in tenders in places like a Blackstone and places like SkyBridge because of the market environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scaramucci reiterated Wednesday that he’s “confident” he can buy the SkyBridge stake from bankrupt FTX.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.