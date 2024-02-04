(Bloomberg) -- The first five weeks of 2024 have produced an early winner for emerging-market traders: corporate bonds denominated in US dollars.

That type of debt is yielding higher returns than most other asset classes within the EM universe, translating into annualized gains of 12% in US currency terms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The bonds are outperforming US corporate notes, narrowing the yield spread to the lowest since June 2021.

Prices are jumping due to a dearth of EM corporate bonds in secondary trading. There’s been fewer issuances than expected, unlike sales of sovereign bonds that saw the most active January in three years. Companies are under little pressure to raise dollar debt as refinancing needs have moderated and other fundraising avenues, such as local-currency debt, open up. Some companies are returning capital to bondholders by buying back their debt.

“Much better starting valuations when compared to US corporates, lower supply than expected, a series of buybacks and tenders and a supportive macro backdrop have combined to push emerging-market corporate bonds to the top of the leader board,” said Simon Cooke, a money manager at Insight Investment in London.

The Bloomberg EM USD Aggregate Corporate Index extended its rally to a third month, cutting its average yield by 14 basis points in January. The gains came at a volatile time for emerging markets, with stocks erasing $1.6 trillion of shareholder wealth.

The yield spread between emerging-market corporate bonds and the Bloomberg US Corporate Total Return Index has tumbled to 174 basis points, the lowest since mid-2021. Still, that gap remains attractive for yield hunters, investors say, offering a yield pickup of 270 basis points over Treasuries.

And, bonds dumped by investors in the past two years are making a comeback. Securities of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., which mines in Zambia and Panama, are posting some of the best performances in their peer group, with the 2031 note returning more than 11% this year. Ukrainian companies are leading the Bloomberg corporate bond index, with poultry giant MHP SE and steelmaker Metinvest BV extending rallies.

“There are some interesting pockets of value,” said Sergey Dergachev, head of emerging-market corporate debt at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt. The bonds “offer great diversification in terms of country and sector exposure, but country and company-specific analysis matters.”

Governments in developing nations rushed to sell bonds in early 2024 amid uncertainty around interest rate cuts and a packed election calendar. Corporate sales however were relatively muted: Companies sold $39 billion in new debt in January, up from $29 billion in the prior-year period, but significantly less than the $73 billion raised in January 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“EM corporate supply is slowly picking up, but it still lags EM sovereigns,” Dergachev said. “In many EM countries, it is much cheaper to issue locally or get a loan rather than going to Eurobond markets.”

Several countries are working to develop local-currency bond markets so that companies don’t have to borrow in a currency that isn’t their own. Investors are warming up to the asset class as rate cuts and bets on a weaker US dollar boost their appeal.

Companies have to repay $378 billion of dollar bonds during the remainder of 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s the smallest maturity wall since 2017 compared with repayments in previous years.

“Maturities are relatively evenly spread over the next few years,” Insight’s Cooke said. “This means companies can choose when to come to market rather than being forced to exploit every window of potential issuance.”

Companies’ cash balances also have risen. Members of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index posted a 4.2% increase in free cash flow in 2023 and are expected to generate a 4.6% increase this year. Consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg project firms will grow operating-profit margins to 14.2% in 2024, from to 11.7% in 2023.

Economists forecast growth to accelerate too, to an average 4.1% increase in gross domestic product and 4.2% in 2025. That’s translating into optimism for corporate earnings: Analyst estimates for MSCI index companies have jumped 5% in the past five months.

For the bond market, faster economic growth, higher earnings and better margins all point to the same trend: less need for fresh borrowing. “I do expect that in 2024, we will witness negative net supply, which is positive for markets,” Dergachev said.

What to Watch

Turkish inflation data is due on Monday, in what’s likely going to be a volatile session for the nation’s markets after the central bank governor resigned Friday

Money managers will get clues on the path of interest-rate cuts in Brazil and Colombia this week as minutes from their most recent central bank meetings are set to be released

All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the National Bank of Poland to resist reducing its reference rate in February. It would be its fourth decision to hold since the cut in October 2023

Elsewhere, China’s CPI and PPI data for January will likely show deflation extending into early 2024, with the consumer prices falling for a fourth straight month and factory-gate prices marking a 16th month of declines, according to Bloomberg Economics

