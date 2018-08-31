Scared by the Posts We Read, Inspired by the Books We Don’t Read

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your end-of-August-morning beach reads:

The World Isn’t as Bad as Your Wired Brain Tells You: Magnified by the internet’s algorithms, our primitive biases make our fears go viral (Wall Street Journal)

Why You Should Surround Yourself With More Books Than You’ll Ever Have Time to Read (Inc)

Turkish Banks: This time it’s different? (Bond Vigilantes)

For Electric Cars, Focus on the Small Picture: Raw sales numbers are tiny, but growth is astronomical (Bloomberg)

Equity and Debt Markets Seem to Be Forecasting Different Paths for the U.S.: But the predictions aren’t as different as they appear (Wall Street Journal)

‘iPhone XS’: Design, larger version and gold colors confirmed (9to5 Mac)

The White House Is Looking for ‘Negative Trends’ on Marijuana. We’ve Got Them. (Washington Post)

Inside the Slimy Underground Hunt for Humanity’s Antibiotic Saviour (Wired)

This Is How Russian Propaganda Actually Works in the 21st Century (Buzzfeed)

Taylor Swift Stands to Make Music Business History as a Free Agent (Variety)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Eldon Scott, president of UrbanSpace, a company specializing in creating artisan food halls and holiday gift venues. UrbanSpace was founded in 1972 in the U.K., and in New York in 1993. The firm is in the early stages of U.S expansion, looking at Chicago and the West Coast.

If You Strip Out Trump’s Tax Cut, S&P 500 Profits Are Still Soaring

Source: Bloomberg

