(Bloomberg) -- A UK outbreak of scarlet fever that has prompted shortages of some antibiotics is far more widespread than previously thought, with about 27,000 cases now reported since mid-September.

More than 9,000 cases of the illnesss, caused by group A streptococcus bacteria, were reported in the latest week in England and Wales, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The agency also updated a previous tally to add almost 10,000 cases occurring in November and earlier in December.

The revision is due to reporting delays for the illness, which is generally mild but can cause sore throats and rashes, the agency said. Data on invasive strep A, a more serious condition caused by the same pathogen, are unaffected, it said.

The UK last week imposed “serious shortage protocols” for certain antibiotics used against strep, letting pharmacists dispense alternatives to patients who can’t get the exact medicine prescribed by their doctor.

The number of scarlet fever cases is above normal seasonal levels, which were suppressed during Covid-19 lockdowns over the past two years.

