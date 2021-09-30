(Bloomberg) -- Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co. settled their lawsuit over the actress’s pay in the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow,” according to multiple media reports.

Terms weren’t disclosed. The actress had sued the entertainment giant, claiming its decision to release the film online reduced her compensation, which was tied to movie-ticket sales.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences,” Johansson said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, also issued a statement welcoming the settlement, praising the actress and saying the company looks “forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.’”

