Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson sued Walt Disney Co., claiming the biggest entertainment company in the world broke its promise to release her latest film “Black Widow” only in movie theaters by streaming it on the Disney+ video service.

Disney wanted to draw audiences away from movie theaters to its own streaming service to generate revenue and grow subscribers and to devalue Johansson’s contract, the actress said in a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Johansson’s contract guaranteed her a share of box office receipts but the company surrendered hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the picture when it knew the theatrical market was weak, and online, the actress said in the complaint.

Johansson, who plays the elite spy Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff in the film, is seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages.

Disney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment