(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My morning train reads:

Vanguard has $112 billion in assets in its automated product. Charles Schwab is No. 2 with $33 billion. Betterment still leads the independent players, with an asset base of $14.5 billion. Wealthfront is further behind at $11 billion. (Barron’s)

Why Canada’s Pension Plans Are in Such Good Shape (Chief Investment Officer)

These Hedge Funds Are Doing Great But Don’t Want Your Money (Wall Street Journal)

Lessons from Jim O’Shaughnessy (25iq)

Boom amid the bust: 10 years in a turbulent art market (Financial Times)

This is the Amazon everyone should have feared — and it has nothing to do with its retail business (Recode)

Billionaires gone wild: The American media landscape is being reshaped by the whims of the ultra-rich (Columbia Journalism Review)

Hate haughty houses? This blog’s for you (Los Angeles Times)

Brain Gain: A Person Can Instantly Blossom Into a Savant — and No One Knows Why (Scientific American); see also Strange Stories of Extraordinary Brains — and What We Can Learn From Them (Wall Street Journal)

All the Things Satellites Can Now See From Space (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Robert Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates and widely credited as the inventor of smart beta investing. RAFI, a subadviser to Pimco, specializes in innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products.

Visualizing Major Tech Acquisitions (1991-2018)

Source: Visual Capitalist

