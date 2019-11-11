Scary Spice Wants to Talk With Tesco’s CEO After Clubcard Ad

(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis may need to get ready for a scary chat with former Spice Girl Mel B.

“Can the CEO of @tescofood DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY,” the singer and songwriter tweeted from her @OfficialMelB Twitter account after a photo of her as Scary Spice appeared in advertising for the U.K. grocer’s Clubcard.

The answer to rivals’ loyalty cards like Sainsbury Group Plc’s Nectar card, the Clubcard gives consumers points for purchases that can be traded in for discounts. Mel B is pictured in the ad wearing a plunging leopard-skin print, saying “Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99.”

“Here at Tesco we are really big fans of Mel B and were excited to feature her photo in our campaign,” Tesco said in a statement. “We had authorization to use this image, but we’re sorry Mel B is unhappy and so we’ve stopped using it.”

Mel B, or Melanie Brown, didn’t immediately respond to a message sent to her Instagram account.

