SCG Packaging to Raise as Much as $1.27 Billion in Thailand IPO

(Bloomberg) -- SCG Packaging Pcl, Thailand’s biggest packaging company, plans to raise as much as 39.5 billion baht ($1.27 billion) in Thailand’s second-largest initial public offering this year, as the nation set to join the revival of new Asian listings.

The packaging unit of Siam Cement Pcl, one of the nation’s largest industrial conglomerates, set a price range of 33.50 baht to 35 baht for its 1.13 billion share offering, according to its filing with Securities & Exchange Commission.

The IPO offering doesn’t include an additional 169 million newshares that are reserved for a green-shoe option, the filing said.

SCG Packaging’s initial share sale will be Thailand’s second largest this year after Central Retail Corp.’s $2.5 billion offering in February.

