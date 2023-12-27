(Bloomberg) -- Wolfgang Schaeuble, who helped forge German reunification before being toppled from party leadership in 2000 by Angela Merkel, only to re-emerge almost a decade later as her finance minister during the euro crisis, has died. He was 81.

Paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair since a deranged gunman shot him at a political rally in 1990, Schaeuble died late Tuesday, Christian Democratic Union party leader Friedrich Merz said.

“The news that Wolfgang Schaeuble passed away yesterday fills me with great sadness,” Merz wrote in a short statement released on social media. “In Wolfgang Schaeuble, I have lost the closest friend and adviser I have ever had in politics.”

Schaeuble’s ascent in the CDU traced the party’s stewardship over German reunification after the collapse of the Berlin Wall as well as its descent into scandal in the late 1990s because of party-financing irregularities. By the time he was appointed by Merkel to oversee Germany’s federal finances in 2009, he came to be seen as one of the few policymakers with enough heft to guide Germany out of the crisis.

Identified by a pronounced accent that marked his origins in the Black Forest region of southwest Germany, Schaeuble built a political career over 50 years that brought him within striking distance of the country’s highest offices. He also served as president of the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

