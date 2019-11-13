(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee opened historic impeachment hearings Wednesday with Chairman Adam Schiff laying out a case he said would show a serious abuse of power by President Donald Trump in which he sought to exploit an ally’s vulnerability to Russian aggression aid his re-election campaign.

“The facts in the present inquiry are not seriously contested,” Schiff said as the presented a timeline of events that have become the center of an investigation that threatens Trump’s presidency. “Is that what Americans should now expect from their president? If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?”

Schiff’s opening statement as the first public impeachment hearing got under way was followed by Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, who countered by characterizing the Democratic-led impeachment effort as part of “a scorched earth war against President Trump” and a made-for-TV spectacle.

Nunes called the hearings an extension of previous Democratic attempts to politically damage Trump. It starting with the investigation into Russian election interference that he said was “a three-year-long operation by the Democrats, the corrupt media, and partisan bureaucrats to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.”

Wednesday’s hearing features testomony from William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

Democrats are attempting to make a case that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company. Trump also pushed for a probe of a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Both Taylor and Kent told impeachment investigators in earlier private depositions that Trump sought to leverage nearly $400 million in U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting with Zelenskiy, to get a commitment for those probes.

Taylor -- the envoy picked by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to replace ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May -- testified in a closed-door session that he grew increasingly concerned that Ukraine aid was being held hostage to White House demands for politically motivated investigations. Kent testified that he was told that Trump “wanted nothing less than President Zelenskiy to go to the microphone and say ‘investigations, Biden and Clinton.’”

Republicans argue that Trump could no have demanded a quid pro quo, since the aid was eventually released and Zelenskiy did not order those investigations. GOP members of the Intelligence Committee are likely to emphasize that neither Taylor not Kent have first-hand knowledge about the president’s actions regarding Ukraine.

In a separate hearing on Friday, Yovanovitch is expected to recount a pressure campaign led by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that led to her ouster, which she outlined in a closed deposition.

On Tuesday night, Schiff announced that eight more witnesses would appear before the committee next week, starting on Tuesday. Three of them, Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker; David Hale, the undersecretary of State for political affairs; and Tim Morrison, who has served on the National Security Council, were among the witnesess requested by House Republicans, though all have given depositions that were sought by Democrats.

Schiff’s list did not include others that the GOP wanted, including Hunter Biden and the whistle-blower.

