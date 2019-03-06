(Bloomberg) -- House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff is adding another heavyweight prosecutor to the team that will investigate President Donald Trump’s business dealings, including those involving foreign companies.

Daniel Noble, co-chief of the complex frauds and cybercrime unit at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, is leaving to join Schiff’s committee, according to two people familiar with the matter. They declined to be named because the move hasn’t been made public yet.

Noble’s hiring comes just days after Schiff hired Daniel Goldman, another alumnus of the southern district office, to help lead the committee’s investigation.

Noble, who has deep experience in cybercrime, worked with Goldman to convict Mikhail Zemlyansky in 2015 of racketeering, insurance fraud and securities fraud. Zemlyansky ran a Russian-American criminal ring that perpetrated a $100 million no-fault auto scheme, according to prosecutors.

Noble worked under Robert Khuzami, the deputy U.S. Attorney in Manhattan who is leading an criminal investigation into campaign finance violations and related conduct at the Trump Organization.

Goldman left the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office in 2017, and has been a commentator on NBC News and MSNBC.

--With assistance from Billy House.

