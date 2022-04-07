(Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired banks for its planned initial public offering and also is mulling a merger with ADES International Holding Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Arabian Drilling appointed the Saudi unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital as financial advisers for a planned share sale on the Riyadh stock exchange, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The deal could value the company at more than $1.4 billion, the people said.

Oil-services provider ADES was taken private last year in a deal backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the people said. That valued ADES at $516 million.

National Champions

Discussions between Arabian Drilling and ADES are at the early stages, and they may decide not to combine, the people said. A merger would help the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund with one of its broader investment goals: to support Saudi companies in becoming national champions while also expanding abroad.

The majority owner of Arabian Drilling is Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company, known as Taqa, which is backed by the fund, or PIF. Taqa owns 51% and Schlumberger the rest.

Arabian Drilling was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state energy producer, among its main customers.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market is one of the 10 best-performing markets in the world this year. That’s leading to a slew of potential IPOs, with Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al-Hussan saying last month that more than 70 companies have applied to sell shares.

The PIF and HSBC declined to comment. Arabian Drilling, SNB Capital and ADES didn’t respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.