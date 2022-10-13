(Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, is exploring a sale of part of its US valves business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to study a potential divestment of the assets for more than $800 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. No final decision has been made and Schlumberger could opt against a sale, they said.

The assets, which the company inherited as part of its $14.8 billion acquisition of Cameron International Corp. in 2016, are expected to draw interest from oilfield services rivals, the people said.

A representative for Schlumberger declined to comment.

Oilfield services deals are relatively rare in North America given the sector is already largely consolidated, with most activity centered around smaller, private equity backed deals such as One Equity Partners-backed Omni Environmental Solutions’ agreement in August to merge with Purity Oilfield Services.

Schlumberger, under Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch, has been focused on developing and promoting its digital and sustainability strategies. It announced a partnership this month with water-solutions provider Gradiant Corp. to introduce sustainable technology into the production process for battery-grade lithium compounds.

