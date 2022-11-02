(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s limping company bond market is getting a boost as Schneider Electric SE raises euro debt to fund its proposed acquisition of Aveva Group Plc.

The French industrial giant is set to raise €1.1 billion ($1.08 billion) across two notes maturing in five and 10 years and paying spreads of 33 basis points and 57 basis points above mid-swaps, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. Investor orders have reached a huge €8.5 billion, they said. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Schneider’s purchase of the British tech company and refinance a £4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) bridge loan facility supporting the acquisition.

The deal is a boost to what’s been a disappointing year for corporate bond issuance, with sales of euro-denominated debt from non-financial firms slumping to the lowest since at least 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Firms have taken a cautious approach to fundraising amid a raft of challenges including the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and central banks’ fight to contain spiraling inflation.

Recent political turmoil in the UK may also have deterred Schneider Electric from turning to the pound debt market for its funds, as both the acquisition and bridge financing are sterling-denominated. To be sure, the issuer has never issued pound bonds, opting to raise euro notes in its last visit to public debt markets in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

A Schneider Electric spokesperson didn’t immediately respond when contacted by Bloomberg News for comment.

With companies now emerging from earnings blackout periods and broader markets stabilizing, it raises the prospect of a final push to get bond deals done this year. Sales of high-grade corporate bonds globally have reached only $1.79 trillion and are headed for the lowest annual tally since 2011, according to a Bloomberg league table.

Schneider will pay about £31 a share or about £3.87 billion for the remaining equity of Aveva Group, which it already owns 59.14% of. It’s been interested in the Cambridge, England-based tech firm since as far back as 2015, taking the majority stake in 2017.

It has also obtained a £1.5b loan to help repay the bridge financing. The bridge financing was led by Citigroup Inc. and Societe Generale SA. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG, Natixis SA and Societe Generale are arranging the bond offering set to price later on Wednesday.

