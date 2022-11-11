(Bloomberg) -- Schneider Electric SE has agreed to raise its offer for Aveva Group Plc following push back from investors who wanted a higher price for the UK software company.

The offer of £32.25 per share values Aveva at £9.86 billion ($11.6 billion), Schneider said in a statement on Friday. That’s up 4% from a previous bid that priced the industrial software maker at about £9.5 billion.

Schneider, which already owns about 59% of Aveva, said the latest price will be its final offer unless a rival bidder emerges. The French industrial conglomerate was battling claims from some investors that its bid was opportunistic after a rout in technology stocks this year. The stock had declined 47% in the 12 months before Bloomberg reported that Schneider was weighing the bid.

Hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, which was building a stake in Aveva, as well as M&G and Canada’s Mawer Investment Management, were among the shareholders who resisted the deal at the previous price.

Shareholders will also be able to receive an interim dividend of 13 pence per share, which was announced earlier this week, Schneider said in the statement. A vote on the deal is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Aveva shares rose 23 pence to £31.68 in London trading at 2:46 p.m. Schneider rose 84 cents to €141.42.

Cambridge, England-based Aveva provides software tools for utilities, oil and gas producers, transportation firms and other companies, according to its website.

Schneider took control of Aveva after agreeing in 2017 to combine its own industrial software business with the British company. Aveva has since bulked up further through acquisitions, buying SoftBank Group Corp.-backed industrial software maker Osisoft in 2020 at a valuation of $5 billion including debt.

Aveva’s original deal with Schneider prevented the French company from boosting its stake for two years after the deal closed, and capped its holding below 75% for a further 18 months unless certain conditions were fulfilled.

