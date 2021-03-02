(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors led by Schneider Electric SE and Huck Capital is nearing a deal to invest in closely held Uplight Inc. that would value the utility software company at roughly $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Schneider and Huck are partnering with existing investor AES Corp., and a group consisting of Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management and Jeff Ubben’s Inclusive Capital Partners on the investment, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Rubicon Technology Partners, which formed Uplight with the utility AES through the merger of six companies, will also remain a minority investor, they said.

Uplight is expected to use the investment to build out its core software business, expand through mergers and acquisitions, and grow internationally, the people said. The Boulder, Colorado-based company intends to leverage the reach of Schneider and AES to expand in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, they added.

Uplight, formed in 2019, provides so-called “edge of the grid” technology for more than 80 energy providers across the U.S. and Canada, including companies like Avangrid Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Alliant Energy Corp., according to its website.

It provides utilities with software and devices, including thermostats and smart meters, that enable consumers to monitor and adjust their energy consumption habits to reduce usage and costs.

