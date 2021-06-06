(Bloomberg) -- Scholastic Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Robinson died on Saturday, the company said in a statement Sunday. Robinson was 84 and had been in “excellent health,” the statement said.

Scholastic’s lead independent director James Barge will work with Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese, Secretary Andrew S. Hedden and Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Cleary to ensure all day-to-day operations continue without interruption, the company said.

Its Class A shareholders and board of directors will meet to appoint an interim operating head, the statement said, without giving a timeline.

