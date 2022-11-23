(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s chief spokesman accused Boris Johnson of having “his own relationship with the truth” and dismissed the former British prime minister’s claim that Germany hoped for a swift Ukrainian capitulation to Russia as “utter nonsense.”

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Johnson said Germany’s stance before the invasion was that “it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold.”

“We know that the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth,” Scholz spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular government news conference in Berlin. “This is no different in this case,” he added, using unusually blunt language for a senior German official discussing a close ally’s former premier.

Asked subsequently if he would describe Johnson as a liar, Hebestreit doubled down: “I think I can say that first-hand, because I took part in talks with the then British prime minister in Munich only a few days before the start of the war. Namely that he always has a very personal approach toward the truth.”

