1h ago
Scholz and Macron Pledge to Strengthen EU in Response to Russia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to strengthen the European Union in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a joint article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
“It is now our task once again to ensure that the coming generations of Europeans can live on a continent of peace, prosperity and freedom,” they wrote. “We are providing Ukraine with political, financial and humanitarian support, have supplied weapons and ammunition on an unprecedented scale, and have trained Ukrainian soldiers.”
Scholz and Macron are due to meet Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty, signed between Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer to end years of hostility.
They said Europe needs to invest more in its armed forces and in the armaments industry.
“This improves our defense capabilities and thus also promotes transatlantic relations,” they said. They also highlighted the need to develop new renewable energy sources and power grids, to boost the EU’s manufacturing capability, and to make progress toward a capital markets union and a banking union.
“In the history of our continent we have reached a crucial point,” they said. “To complete, improve and strengthen Europe requires efforts of gigantic proportions.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
-
5:58
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
-
6:33
Here are the Ontario real estate markets where properties are selling the fastest
-
7:04
Looking to invest in gold? Three hot picks from David McAlvany
-
Women's tech collective Toast launches with aim to diversify hiring, reduce wage gaps