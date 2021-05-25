(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz backed a plan to require companies to report climate risks as he seeks to burnish his environmental credentials in his bid to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

In a addition to corporate reporting, Scholz is pushing a proposal for a so-called climate club to seek an agreement with the U.S. on the EU’s plans for a CO2 border-adjustment tax.

“We can’t wait for countries to start climate action,” Scholz -- the candidate for the Social Democrats, the junior partner in Merkel’s coalition -- said Tuesday in a Bloomberg webinar on the German election.

Under a U.K. proposal for the Group of Seven nations, the biggest companies would report annually on their exposure to risks and opportunities presented by climate change, Bloomberg reported last week. The plan would follow guidelines set out in 2017 by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

The 62-year-old Scholz is running against Armin Laschet, head of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, and Annalena Baerbock from the Greens. While Scholz has the most government experience of the three, his chances of securing the chancellery look slim with his party trailing badly in the polls.

The Social Democrats’ woes parallel struggles in other center-left parties across Europe. The blue-collar workers that traditionally made up the movement’s backbone have become disillusioned, while the rise of gig workers and tech and service jobs have diluted the appeal of old school pro-union policies.

In Germany, some SPD voters have fled to far-right AfD amid fears that migration could threaten their jobs, while the Greens have also lured away voters with their shift to the center.

The SPD’s best chance of playing a role in Germany’s next government might again be as a junior partner, but this time under the Greens. After suffering under Merkel, the party would likely prefer a stint in the opposition rather than ally again with the conservative bloc.

Scholz has been instrumental in Germany’s response to the pandemic, greenlighting tens of billions of euros in stimulus measures. The country has suffered less from the fallout than other developed nations. After a contraction at the start of the year, the economy is set to rebound strongly in the coming quarters, fueled by household spending as the country comes out of months of lockdown.

The International Monetary Fund last week said it expects output to return to pre-crisis size early next year, while the Bundesbank is more optimistic and predicts it could already happen at the end of 2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.