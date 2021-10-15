9h ago
Scholz Close to Wrapping Up Exploratory Talks to Lead Germany
(Bloomberg) -- Social Democrat Olaf Scholz appeared to move a step closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, with talks over a potential governing coalition with two junior partners wrapping up earlier than expected.
The Free Democrats issued an invitation to a press statement with the SPD and the Greens at 1 p.m. in Berlin following the end of talks. The meeting started at 9 a.m. and was open ended.
If the three parties agree to advance to comprehensive negotiations, a Scholz-led government will be more likely to take shape before the end of the year.
