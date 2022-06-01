(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for coordinated action with employers and labor unions to address the recent surge in inflation and prevent excessive wage hikes further fueling record price gains.

Scholz said the ruling coalition had decided to take what he called the “unusual step” of convening talks with employers and unions outside the regular collective negotiations that set wage increases.

“We need a targeted effort in a very unusual situation,” Scholz said Wednesday in a statement to the lower house of parliament in Berlin. “We want concerted action against price pressure,” he said. One solution could be one-time payments for workers, he added.

Germany’s annual inflation rate accelerated to another all-time high of 8.7% last month, driven by food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices soaring.

The higher-than-expected reading added to pressure on the European Central Bank as policy makers consider how rapidly to raise interest rates from record lows.

Scholz told lawmakers in the Bundestag that some recent price increases are probably “one-time shocks” triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

“But we have to be careful that this does not become a permanent development with inflation rates that are too high,” he added.

”With everything we do today and in the future, one thing is clear: long-term subsidies financed by debt are not a solution,” he said. He reiterated the government’s pledge to restore constitutional limits on net borrowing next year after they were suspended the past three years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.